County officials, law enforcement authorities and local child advocates gathered together at the Hot Spring County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, as HSC Judge Dennis Thornton and the county prosecutor, Teresa Howell, signed a proclamation recognizing the importance of April’s designation as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in HSC.
Child Abuse Prevention Month has been a national observance since former U.S. President Ronald Regan signed the first such proclamation in 1983, but local officials wanted to personally signify the importance of bringing awareness to an issue that, unfortunately, affects families with alarming regularity throughout the far reaches of HSC.
“We understand what an important issue this is,” Thornton said. “Child abuse affects so many families.”
