7:30 p.m.
Polls have closed across the state and the results are being tallied. The local results will be posted at the HSC Fairgrounds and at the HSC Courthouse.
7:37 p.m.
Montgomery County becomes the first to partially report according to clarityelections.com
8:00 p.m.
Three counties have reported some results: Garland, Montgomery and Saline.
8:07 p.m.
10 counties out of 75 have partially reported, according to the Secretary of State website.
8:15 p.m.
Unofficial early results were read at HSC Fairgrounds. 2,592 absentee, early and mail-in ballots were cast.
Finkbeiner pulls ahead with 1,343 votes to Cash's 813.
Thornton and Parker are neck-and-neck with 1,084 and 1,035 respectively.
Glen Rose School tax 135 for, 146 against
Malvern School tax 791 for, 560 against
Ouachita School tax 83, 59
Centerpoint School tax 3 for, 8 against
Poyen School tax 18 for, 19 against
8:30 p.m.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Republican nomination for Arkansas Governor.
8:45 p.m.
Chris Jones wins Democratic nomination for Arkansas Governor.
9:00 p.m.
- French Hill is confirmed as the winner in his race for US Congress District 02.
- Steve Womack is confirmed as the winner in his race for US Congress District 03.
- John Boozman wins nomination for US Senate race.
9:10 p.m.
- Rick Crawford is confirmed as the winner in his race for US Congress District 01.
9:38 p.m.
Unofficial numbers indicate that Scott Finkbeiner won the GOP race for Sheriff against incumbent Mike Cash with almost 1,000 votes more. Glorie Thornton beat Gracie Parker for Treasurer in a nail-biter. Jason Chenault named County Coroner with 3,174 votes to Dan Canfield's 952. Waylon Corley wins Saline Constable race against Donald H. Nutt with 218 votes compared to 117.
Finkbeiner will face off against Chad Ledbetter in Nov.
11:10 p.m.
Hot Spring County numbers are fully reported, but not yet certified.