7:30 p.m.

Polls have closed across the state and the results are being tallied. The local results will be posted at the HSC Fairgrounds and at the HSC Courthouse.

7:37 p.m.

Montgomery County becomes the first to partially report according to clarityelections.com

8:00 p.m.

Three counties have reported some results: Garland, Montgomery and Saline.

8:07 p.m.

10 counties out of 75 have partially reported, according to the Secretary of State website.

8:15 p.m.

Unofficial early results were read at HSC Fairgrounds. 2,592 absentee, early and mail-in ballots were cast.

Finkbeiner pulls ahead with 1,343 votes to Cash's 813.

Thornton and Parker are neck-and-neck with 1,084 and 1,035 respectively.

Glen Rose School tax 135 for, 146 against

Malvern School tax 791 for, 560 against

Ouachita School tax 83, 59

Centerpoint School tax 3 for, 8 against

Poyen School tax 18 for, 19 against

8:30 p.m.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Republican nomination for Arkansas Governor.

8:45 p.m.

Chris Jones wins Democratic nomination for Arkansas Governor.

9:00 p.m.

  • French Hill is confirmed as the winner in his race for US Congress District 02.
  • Steve Womack is confirmed as the winner in his race for US Congress District 03.
  • John Boozman wins nomination for US Senate race.

9:10 p.m.

  • Rick Crawford is confirmed as the winner in his race for US Congress District 01.

9:38 p.m.

Unofficial numbers indicate that Scott Finkbeiner won the GOP race for Sheriff against incumbent Mike Cash with almost 1,000 votes more. Glorie Thornton beat Gracie Parker for Treasurer in a nail-biter. Jason Chenault named County Coroner with 3,174 votes to Dan Canfield's 952. Waylon Corley wins Saline Constable race against Donald H. Nutt with 218 votes compared to 117.

Finkbeiner will face off against Chad Ledbetter in Nov.

11:10 p.m.

Hot Spring County numbers are fully reported, but not yet certified.

JOP Dist. 04:
Darrin Hardy - 189 votes
Dave Holland - 113 votes (withdrawn)
JOP Dist. 09:
Royce Hughes - 238 votes
Jimmy Rogers - 268 votes
JOP Dist. 10:
Wylie Whitley - 245 votes
Kristina Ballard - 178 votes
JOP Dist. 11:
Kalob Woodall - 116 votes
Mike Fletcher - 223 votes
 
In the race for Glen Rose School Board position 4: 
Joshua Stevens: 323 in HSC + 166 in Saline County = 489
Carl Frank: 222 + 171 = 393
Ryan Swalls: 50 + 26 = 76
 
11:41 p.m.
 
62/75 counties have fully reported results with 2,363 out of 2,551 precincts reporting.

Tags

Recommended for you