Hot Spring County teen Jack Berryhill’s term as president of Arkansas 4-H ended on a high note — with him receiving the Arkansas 4-H Governor’s Award, the highest honor awarded in Arkansas 4-H.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Berryhill, 18, as the winner on July 26 in a recorded message played during the Arkansas 4-H Awards of Excellence ceremony at the University of Arkansas. More than 250 4-H members from across the state spent the week on the Fayetteville campus competing in State 4-H O’Rama events, ranging from archery and ATV safety to public speaking and poultry judging.
