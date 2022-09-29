The Hot Springs Arts and Crafts Fair has been a seasonal highlight in nearby Hot Springs National Park every year since it first began in 1968, with the exception of 2020 because of--you guessed it--COVID. The annual craft event, traditionally held the first weekend in October, gives people the chance to find unique, exceptionally crafted, handmade items just in time for Christmas.
The annual event grows larger and more popular each year, with local vendors and concessions sharing space with an increasing number of out-of-state participants who travel to Hot Springs to offer their high-quality wares. The fair will feature “a competitive variety of arts and crafts,” including but not limited to yard decorations, jewelry, clothing, quilts, seasonal decor, artwork, and much more.
This year’s event will also feature a petting zoo, pony rides, and a plethora of fantastic fair food. “You don’t want to miss the EHC Kitchen’s famous donuts and delicious home-style dinners,” as stated on the website dedicated to the event.
