A contractor who had previously performed work in Malvern and surrounding areas and had his contractor’s license revoked in 2018 is now operating a Hot Springs-based business without a license and racking up new complaints for shoddy and incomplete work.
Mark Curtis was operating under the business name Mac Fence and Deck LLC back in late 2017-early 2018, when his contractor’s license was revoked due to three customer complaints that were filed against him with the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board.
“He was not a home builder or even a remodeler, he had a series of specialty classifications,” said Gregory Crow, Director of the ACLB. Crow and other related officials had a hearing at that time to address the complaints raised against the company, but Curtis was a no-show.
“He didn’t respond to any of the complaints that we had,” Crow said. “He did not appear, and we revoked his license.”
The ACLB only has three employees to monitor the business licensing and operations of all companies throughout the entire state, and they rely on public input and customer complaints to alert them to any issues. Crow said the licensing board next became aware of an issue surrounding Mark Curtis when a complaint came into their office in August 2022 against Curtis, who was operating under the business moniker MAC MC Construction.
