Friends, family and local law enforcement officers who knew and loved HSPD Officer First Class Brent Scrimshire, who was killed in the line of duty on March 10, 2020, were overcome with emotion as Garland County Circuit Court Judge, Hon. Marcia Hearnsberger, informed them in the courtroom Friday morning that the man convicted of the officer’s murder, Kayvon Ward, would spend the rest of his natural life behind bars for the crime, barring appeal.
The jury deliberated for three hours Thursday evening after taking in four days of heartbreaking testimony, expert witnesses and extensive evidence. Ward dodged a capital murder conviction, but the jury came back with two consecutive life sentences--one for murder in the first degree, and an aggravated assault conviction related to his violent encounter with Officer Anthony Larkin at the scene during the 2020 incident.
In addition, Ward received a 15-year felony firearm enhancement conviction tacked onto the first-degree murder charge for his use of a .380 caliber pistol during the crime. Ward also received the maximum penalties allowed for possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations and fleeing.
Impact statements and additional evidence was introduced to the jury Friday morning before they were sent to deliberate. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro began by informing the jury of two previous convictions Ward had received, one in January 2017 for possession of a controlled substance, and a 3rd-degree battery conviction dating to August 2020.
Petro then recalled Sgt. Patrick Langley to the stand, who was one of the first officers on the scene back in March 2020 and had testified earlier in the week. Langley testified that he has been greatly impacted by the event, emotionally and physically.
Langley said he is among the countless number of friends and family who are struggling to deal with the loss of such an amazing person as Scrimshire. He shared that since Scrimshire’s murder, the department has created a wellness unit to help officers with physical and emotional issues arising from incidents on the job, and he said many of his fellow officers have greatly suffered as a direct result of this single incident, and not just the officers who were on the scene that evening.
Langley said it’s tough to go on calls now because, even though the fear of being hurt in the line of duty is always something an officer fears, now that threat is real, tangible and at the forefront of his mind when he goes on duty, as there is “no way to not think about it.” He is currently on three medications for anxiety and PTSD because of the emotional impact of Scrimshire’s murder.
Langley said Scrimshire was “one of our smartest, most compassionate officers” and that he would “do anything for anybody.” Langley had previously trained Scrimshire and said they had similar approaches to the job, adding, “If I could get 15 to 20 guys like him, it’d be absolutely amazing,”
Langley told the jury that Scrimshire had received two Officer of the Quarter awards and an Officer of the Year award in 2016, which was a statewide award bestowed on exceptional officers through the State Attorney General’s Office. He said Scrimshire “was on his way to being a leader in our department.” Scrimshire was posthumously promoted to corporal, which was something that was not a simple handout after the fact, but had been something well in the works for the exemplary officer.
“He just never got the chance to do it,” Langley said.
Next on the stand was Officer Anthony Larkin, who was on the scene and immediately involved with the struggle between Scrimshire, himself and the defendant. Larkin could not hold back his emotion as he relayed to the jury how great of an impact the incident had on him, personally, and on other members of the law enforcement community.
Larkin said that before the incident, he was a 28-year old guy, new to the force, happily married and expecting his first child. He said he is now mixed with guilt and appreciation that his daughter gets to have her father there for birthdays, Christmas, and the other notable life events, but that Brent’s wife and children will not have that same gift.
Larkin said he used to be social and filled with positivity, but now everything has changed. He said he felt alone in his grief after Scrimshire’s murder, as no one could relate or tell him what to do or how to deal with such a tragic loss. He replays that night over and over in his head, has flashbacks and can smell the gunpowder in the air. He still sees the defendant in his mind’s eye, wriggling free of the officers and rising to flee as he “smiled at me as though it was a game.”
“Nothing is getting better,” Larkin said as he shared his dependance on a glass of wine, then two, then three, then the whole bottle as he attempted in vain to deal with the grief and residual effects of the tragic incident. He said he can’t bring himself to do patrol duty anymore because he is too filled with worry for his fellow officers and became short-tempered and on edge after the incident.
“Every traffic stop took me back,” Larkin said, adding that he is now a 31-year old who takes blood pressure medicine to deal with the physical effect of the tragedy. Larkin said he got angry at himself, because he would have expected to come out stronger after an incident like this, but instead, “I came out a broken man.”
Rachel Scrimshire, the fallen officer’s widow and mother to his two children, gave an emotional statement that shook the courtroom as she tried to convey the devastation caused by the loss of her soulmate and best friend. She said she was consumed with heartache and despair when she got the news that her husband had fallen in the line of duty that evening.
“Our plans, our hopes, and our dreams were gone in a breath,” she said, adding that when he died, she was “ripped away from my only safe harbor.” Rachel shared with the courtroom that she had to spend her 33rd birthday in a funeral home, making arrangements to bury the love of her life, and that she and their two children are now forced to rely on pictures and videos “so that we never forget the sound of his voice.”
To read more, see Saturday's issue of the Malvern Daily Record.