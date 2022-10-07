In our continuing celebration of National 4-H Week, the Hot Spring County office of the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service released the following information about our local program:
Young people between the ages of 5-19 years of age have an opportunity to see a whole new world through 4-H club work. 4-H is the youth development segment of the Cooperative Extension Service.
Utilizing a variety of program methods and areas of interest, 4-H strives to provide educational training through project work, leadership and citizenship programs, and 4-H activities.
The 4-H youth work is conducted by the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas System, as a part of a national education system of the state Extension Services in which the United States Department of Agriculture, state land-grant universities, and counties share.
The four “H’s” on the 4-H emblem represent the head, heart, hands, and health. This signifies a unique characteristic of 4-H; the concern is about total development of the individual. 4-H involves families in meaningful activities together and provides an opportunity for youth to interact with others outside the home as well.
