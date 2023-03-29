Record keeping and completing a 4-H record book describing the work of a member’s project is an important part of 4-H. While not easy, the benefits of completing a record book are very tangible. Youth will be prepared for future employment, college applications, and household management with the skills they gain from record keeping. Youth are encouraged to complete record books at the conclusion of each year’s project work.
Hot Spring County had four record book entries at the District and State level this year. We are proud to announce that ALL four 4-H members won either at District or State level with their record books! District record book winners, Blakelyn Riggan (Animal Science), Amanda Berryhill (Foods & Nutrition), and Emma Eubanks (Performing Arts), will be recognized at the Ouachita District 4-H O’Rama this summer. State record book winner, Atlanta Nelson (Animal Science), will be recognized at Arkansas 4-H State O’Rama later this summer and has received a scholarship to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia this November.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.