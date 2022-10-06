Members of the Hot Spring County 4-H are in Fayetteville this week, Oct. 1-5, participating in the 3rd annual Arkansas Youth Expo.
AYE is a program that provides experiences and knowledge for Arkansas youth to help them develop leadership qualities, high moral character, and a strong work ethic. 4-H members from around the state come together for several days of livestock showing, sales, and exhibitions. Livestock shown includes swine, goats, sheep and cattle, and awards in several categories are given out throughout the four-day event.
Students who participate in the Arkansas Leadership Encounter attend the Expo to assist staff and help the pull off the event. The leadership program was designed to promote knowledge of the agricultural industry and encourage Arkansas youth to invest in the future of agriculture in the Natural State. Participants in the leadership program get to visit organizations and businesses across the state that center around the agriculture industry, learning the ins and outs of the state’s leading industry and the legislative processes that affect it.
AYE is highlighted by the Celebration of Champions, “the culmination of a year of dedication and hard work by AYE Exhibitors,” as stated on the event website. “The event showcases the top market animals, as selected by judges throughout the week.”
Choice animals are sold, and youth exhibitors of the selected animals receive a monetary reward that is usually applied toward higher education or the purchase of another animal that will become the next “project.” Then the cycle of hard work, care and development continues, until it’s time for the next exhibition.
