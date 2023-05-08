County officials, religious and community leaders, and members of the public gathered on the Hot Spring County Courthouse lawn on Thursday at noon to “pray for neighbor and nation” in honor of May 4’s designation as National Day of Prayer.
The annual observance was made a national law in 1952 by President Harry Truman, after members of both House and Senate introduced a joint resolution “to provide for setting aside an appropriate day as a National Day of Prayer” stemming from emotions being stirred throughout the country during the Korean War.
Truman’s signed proclamation was solidified when amendments to the bill in the late 1980s made it so that future observances would be held the first Thursday of May every year.
