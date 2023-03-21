Bismarck area residents, mark your calendars for Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m.
There will be an update on the Hot Spring County Conversations initiative movement at the Bismarck High School. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. everyone is welcome.
Come join other residents from the Bismarck area and learn about the future of Bismarck. Some great things are currently happening, and more are coming to the Bismarck community in the near future.
Guests will learn about the newest and first of its kind in the state Book Locker, provided by the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library.
The book locker is located the Bismarck Deli and Market located at 6454 Highway 7, Bismarck, AR 71929. The locker is available for anyone who has a current Hot Spring County Library Card. The book locker is available 24/7 and operates similar to a RedBox movie box.
Another Bismarck goal met is the formation of the Bismarck Library Friends and the proposed Bismarck Library in the Park.
