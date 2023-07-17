Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton recently announced that our courthouse will be receiving another grant from the Arkansas Heritage commission to continue upgrades to the building.
Judge Thornton sat down with this writer recently to talk about the recent improvements, how the new grant money will be used and his personal connection and love for our courthouse.
As a child Dennis Thornton spent his summers with his maternal grandparents and says “every Wednesday we went to town. While my grandmother took care of her errands, my grandfather and I would visit the county courthouse” Judge Thornton tells that he watched his grandfather make rounds in the courthouse meeting with each elected official. He recalls fondly how they spoke to everyone there and his grandfather got updates on county happenings. Even as a small boy Thornton was amazed at the building’s beauty and craftsmanship; telling this writer “I never imagined one day I would be county judge and get to work in this building”
Hot Spring County was established November 2, 1829 with the first courthouse built in 1888. This building was modeled in the Queen Ann style and costs $16,000 to construct. Bricks from the local brick plant were used. The current Hot Spring County courthouse was built in 1936 and placed on the National Register of Historic places in 1996. The current structure was part of the WPA-Works progress administration and had a budget of $150,000 dollars. Again local bricks were used to build. The building has had several modifications over the years, most of them to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 to ensure access to all wishing to enter. Dedication has been put in to keep as much of the original building in place as possible.
When Judge Thornton took office in 2017 one of his goals was to update the building while maintaining its prestige, beauty and history. He and his team began researching grants and ways to make those goals reality.
In the last six years grant money totaling over 3 million dollars has been awarded to our county from various grant sources. In those years the roof has been replaced, the fresh water plumbing system was replaced and every mortar joint was replaced. The downspouts were all replaced as they would collect heavy rainfall, back with overflow and leak water into walls between the three layers of brick. Last year a grant for $185,000 was received to replace all the black water and pipe in the building. Once that project started it became known that more money would be needed to complete and more grant money was received in the amount of $175,000 to get all pipe in the building repaired. Lots of this pipe work was done by digging underneath the basement with state of the art technology so that the original basement floors could be maintained.
