Efforts to raise a Confederate flag in Rockport at the Malvern exit on the Freeway is a threat to the future of our city and county—and will have a detrimental effect on the future economic development of our area. The HSC Democratic Committee calls upon all relevant governmental agencies to take whatever actions are necessary to prevent the erecting of this symbol of the Confederacy and its handmaiden, human slavery.
We reject claims that the flag, the rebel battle flag, is a symbol of state’s rights, or Southern pride. In 2015 Dylann Roof, killed nine black worshipers in South Carolina, demonstrating that the flag is indeed a symbol—but it is a symbol of hatred, deep and visceral hatred, hatred based on racism.
The Confederate forces which murdered surrendered black soldiers at the battles of Poison Springs and Marks Mill in south Arkansas carried aloft the Confederate battle flag. After the Civil War, that same flag was a symbol employed by the Ku Klux Klan to enforce the Jim Crow system of segregation. The Confederate flag is a symbol of slavery, but it is also a symbol of the white mobs who in the 1960s vowed to keep the south segregated.
The Committee recognizes that descendants of Confederate soldiers have a right to honor their ancestors. However, the proposed flag in Rockport is a symbol of hatred and division, and it is seen by Americans of all races and creeds as a threat to their freedom and safety.
A prominent Confederate flag will cripple the hard-fought economic development being made in Malvern and Hot Spring County. What corporation would want to locate in the recently refurbished industrial park—only a few hundred yards from the proposed Confederate flag?
Restaurants, gas stations, and other businesses will lose income as motorists decide to drive past Malvern and Rockport. We urge the Chamber of Commerce, the Quorum Court, and other agencies to address the issue of the impact on businesses in the area.
Erecting such a flag alongside a U.S. Inter-State Highway will send a message to thousands of drivers every day that the people of Hot Spring County are either racists or we are led by officials who will not do the right thing.