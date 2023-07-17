The Hot Spring County Extension Homemakers Council officer installation took place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The EHC officers will be serving from 2023-2025.
Hot Spring County has two clubs, Harp and Gifford. Harp meets the second Tuesday of the month at 10:00 am at Trinity church in Malvern. Gifford club meets at 10:00 am on the last Tuesday of the month at the Malvern Senior Center. If you would like to visit or join a club, contact Jessica Rodriguez at 501-337-6787.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.