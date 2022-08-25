Fall is almost upon us, the kids are back to school, and the normal course of business is slowly returning to Hot Spring County. But the real fun is just about to begin, as the 2022 Hot Spring County Fair is fast approaching.
The week-long fair and livestock event will take place Sept. 4-11 and feature livestock shows, rodeos, live music, great food and gift vendors and fun activities for the whole family.
Along with the fair’s theme of Frontier Days and the associated Livestock Shows going on throughout the event, there will be lots of games, rides, contests, exhibitions, and awesome fun for everyone who attends. A preliminary schedule of events, participant rules and catalog of information has been released and can be viewed at www.hscfair.com.
Some of this year’s highlights include:
Tuesday, September 6
8 a.m.-10 p.m.—Fairgrounds open
9 a.m.—Horse Show presented by Whiskey Ridge Ranch
5 p.m.—Taco Tuesday Concession Stand fundraising event
Wednesday, September 7
8 a.m.-10 p.m.—Fairgrounds open
9 a.m.—Poultry Show, beginning with Showmanship
1 p.m.—Rabbit Show
6:30 p.m.—Open Beef Cattle Show
7 p.m.—Youth Beef & Market Cattle Show
Thursday, September 8
8 a.m.-10 p.m.—Fairgrounds open
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—School Day
9 a.m.—Dairy Cattle Show followed by Dairy Goat Show
11 a.m.—Livestock Show: Special Needs Exhibitors
4-6 p.m.—Breeding & Market Goat Shows
6:30 p.m.—Sheep Show
7 p.m.—Swine Show
Friday, September 9
8 a.m.-10 p.m.—Fairgrounds open
10 a.m.—Premium Sale
8 p.m.—69th Annual Malvern Rodeo, Day One
Saturday, September 10
8 a.m.-10 p.m.—Fairgrounds open
9 a.m.—Antique Tractor Show
10 a.m.—Cutest Baby Contest
10:30 a.m.—Pee Wee Show
noon— Perfect Pet Contest People’s Choice voting ends
2 p.m.—Power Wheels Derby
6:30 p.m.—Live music by Crutchfield
8 p.m.—69th Annual Malvern Rodeo, Day Two
Read more details in Thursday's Aug. 25 newspaper edition.