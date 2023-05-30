Local growers are now offering fruits, vegetables, potted plants, handmade items and more at the HSC Farmers Market, located at the corner of MLK Blvd. and Rodeo Drive and situated between the Malvern City Park and the HSC 4-H Youth Center.
Veronica Harris with Echo Holler Farm was there Friday morning with a batch of handmade potholders lovingly created by her mother, Bobbie Sexton, which they are offering for only $4.
Harris also had one-of-a-kind knitted dishcloths available for $3.50 , fresh eggs, and several plants and produce, including a large aloe vera for $10, several citronella plants, chives, and a rare fishbone cactus, which features long, wavy leaves and makes a great choice for houseplant.
Harris said she will be at the market every Friday and will have more varieties of plants and produce for sale as the growing season progresses.
Lester and Rebecca Meredith with Ouachita River Valley Farm were also set up Friday morning, offering an array of grown goods that put the stuff you get at the big grocery stores to shame.
This farm is located in the Saginaw community, which must have magic in the water, because the green onions, carrots sweet potatoes and other items on display were huge, healthy, and it all looked very fresh and yummy—not to mention, good for you.
