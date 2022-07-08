Growing season is in full swing, and gardeners who have a surplus of produce can bring in extra cash and better serve their community by participating in their local farmers market association.
A farmers market gives growers the chance to sell directly to consumers and offers numerous benefits to both farmers and the local community. Growers can sell at retail prices and supplement their income, and consumers can feel good about knowing where their food is coming from, as well as directly promoting the local agri economy and small business ventures in their area.
2017 figures from the United States Department of Agriculture indicated that approximately 1,509 of the Natural State’s near 43,000 farmers sold directly to the consumer through area farmers markets. The upward incline in direct marketing sales of local produce has been a national trend for at least a decade, and the same is true for Arkansas.
Other sales avenues include internet sales, buyer’s groups and roadside farm stands, but buying from a participant in the Arkansas Farmers’ Market Association means customers don’t have to worry about the quality and safety of what they are consuming. Participating vendors must adhere to standards and procedures set forth in the Farmers Market Vendor Guide, released by the Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Agriculture Department.
The Vendor Guide establishes protocols that are in the best interest of the consumer and ensure consistency and quality in the products sold. The guide defines what kinds of goods can be sold, with or without permit, and outlines specific requirements for each type of vendor who is allowed to operate within the system.
The guidelines ensure that consumers who chose to buy from a farmers market get the freshest farm-grown produce and handmade items. These simply-grown goods better serve the nutritional needs of consumers than the produce sold at big chain stores, who get their wares from large-scale, chemically-reliant, resource-depleting, industrial agriculture operations.
Lester Meredith and Veronica Harris are two local vendors who regularly sell produce and handmade goods at the Hot Spring County Farmers Market. Participating vendors set up at the corner of Rodeo Drive and MLK Blvd, between the Malvern City Park and the Hot Spring County 4-H Youth Center building, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 6 a.m.
Meredith said he’s been part of the HSC Farmers Market for almost longer than he can remember and holds the informal title of market manager. He facilitates applications for participation in the program and helps determine who can sell at the location, as well as what specific items are allowed.
Meredith had several types of squash, cucumbers and tomatoes for sale Wednesday morning and said he usually sets up every Friday and occasional Wednesdays, depending on the amount and type of crops he has available.
Harris had garlic and cucumbers on hand Wednesday morning, but she, Meredith and the other vendors normally have squash, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, green beans and okra for sale, as well as special handmade items like preserves and seasonal items like blueberries, which is what local grower Keith Davis was offering at the market that morning.
Davis said he currently allows people to pick blueberries right off the bush for purchase at his residence, but a decrease in that sort of activity led him to bring his surplus blueberries to the market this past weekend. He was offering his fresh blueberries for $5/quart—an amazing deal for a quality product. Davis said he’d be back with a fresh batch on Friday morning.
Prices at the HSC Farmers Market vary greatly, according to the vendor and the type of produce. Many items are sold by the pound, with prices ranging from $2 and up for such deals.
One important facet of the farmers market is their inclusion in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). WIC is a federal program that helps feed and offer nutritional education and services to mothers and children in lower-income households. WIC recipients can use their vouchers at the HSC Farmers Market on qualified items.
Any farmers who would like to sell items at the HSC Farmers Market can pick up an application and guidelines for participation at the Hot Spring County Extension Office, the local leg of the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. For more information, visit them at 1415 Smith St. in Malvern or call 501-332-5267. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.