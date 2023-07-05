Local growers are setting up earlier than usual at the Hot Spring County Farmers Market in Malvern this week and in coming days, due to extreme heat that’s hit central Arkansas and is set to linger, according to weather forecasts.
Several groups were already lined up last Friday before the dew was even off the grass, which was a good thing, because the heat came early that morning and only grew worse as the day wore on.
“I put it on the Malvern Community [Facebook] page and told ‘em, we’ll be here until we can’t stand the heat because, you know, there’s not even a breeze,” said Veronica Harris with Echo Holler Farm, who brought her handmade goods and fresh farm produce once again, to share with lucky buyers.
Richard Hickman, a long-time vendor at the recurrent market events who lives in Rockport, used to be a regular on the scene but then took a break for a while. Hickman has been setting up at the market more often in recent weeks, because he has more free time now.
“I’m retired now. now I do it just because it’s something to do,” Hickman said, but his potatoes, tomatoes and other produce showed he’d actually put in quite a lot of effort.
