First responders in Hot Spring County will soon be able to communicate with each other, and associated agencies around the state, through the Arkansas Wireless Interoperability Network (AWIN) system.
“It’s a statewide system that was started in ’04 for interoperability,” said Chris Gaines, deputy director of the HSC Dept. of Emergency Management.
As stated on the Arkansas Dept. of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management (ADEM) website, the AWIN system “is a statewide, multiple site, digital 7/800 Mhz trunked communications system” comprised of two-way radio units tied to a network of antenna towers. The system facilitates quick and reliable communication among first responder agencies.
The AWIN system follows the the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Project 25 (P-25) standard, which is the global industry standard that enables interoperability between two-way radio devices.
AWIN provides statewide communication coverage for Arkansas law enforcement, fire department, 911 service and other corresponding agencies that use P-25 digital 700/800 MHz radios. This provides an immediate link through a network of over 100 towers situated throughout the state and will enable HSC first responders to stay in close communication with each other and with any other agency tied to the network.
