The votes are in! Hot Spring County will soon allow the sale and/or manufacture of intoxicating liquors within county limits. The initiative passed with votes in favor totaling 6,391, and votes against totaling 3,504.
Paul Helberg was an active member of the Vote HSC Wet Initiative, who worked tirelessly to ensure the local option would appear on yesterday’s ballot. No real opposition formed to the results of the countywide petition drive, so the results are as he and others expected.
Helberg gave the following statement about what this move can mean for the future of the county:
“The first thing I would like to do is thank all the volunteers who worked to gather the petitions necessary to “let the people vote.”
This is the first time the county has had the opportunity to vote on the wet/dry issue in nearly 80 years. We gathered signatures from nearly 40 percent of the registered voters in Hot Spring County. The law requires 38 percent but does not make allowance for those who have died or moved out of the county but still remain on the voter list.
The question is what to expect now. The short answer is nothing will change immediately.
Over time, I expect grocery stores and convenience stores will apply for licenses to sell beer. These will come first. Retail liquor stores will come later. The application process is more complicated and the licenses are competitive and limited. Probably, some existing restaurants will apply to sell mixed drinks and the cities and county will pass ordinances to tax them. Possibly, one or two chain restaurants that have looked at our area will look again. Sales tax revenue and property tax revenue will increase.”