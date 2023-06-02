Monday evening, June 5, at 6:00 the Hot Spring County Historical Society will meet at “The Heritage House” located at 118 West 2nd St., Malvern. There will be a short business meeting followed by the ever popular “Show and Tell” program. Everyone in attendance is asked to bring an item from the past to “show” to the others and to briefly “tell” about the object and its history if known. These meetings are always a lot of fun; you just never know what might be presented! YOU are invited to attend, please come and bring a friend.
featured
HSC Historical Society - June “Show and Tell”
- Special to the MDR
-
- Updated
- Comments