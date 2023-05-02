The Hot Spring County Historical Society, in line with their mission to “promote the preservation, writing, publishing, teaching and understanding of the local history,” donated a complete hardcopy set of their annual publication, “The Heritage,” to the Malvern High School’s EAST Initiative, for the benefit of all students and faculty at MHS.
“The Heritage” is a periodic publication the HSCHS has put out annually since 1970. It’s a thoughtful and comprehensive collection of articles, historical photographs, first-hand accounts, newspaper clippings, genealogical records and other supporting documentation that highlight the characters who have lived, and events that have taken place, throughout Hot Spring County history.
