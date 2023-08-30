Members of the Hot Spring County HIstorical Society say they could really use a few more hands to help them sort through their vast--and always growing--inventory of artifacts and historical documents.
Melissa Phillips and Danna Carver were joined by fellow historian, Gerald Williams, and others last week at the HSCHS office on West 2nd Street, as the group were busy identifying and sorting items residents have donated to the organization. Phillips said donations from local families is the primary way the Society comes into possession of their priceless treasures.
The HSCHS works in conjunction with the Hot Spring County Museum. Together, they collect, preserve and share the almost lost and forgotten tidbits related to notable people, places and events of the county's colorful history.
The majority of the HSCHS's inventory are historical documents, as most artifacts are stored at the museum. But on the day the group gathered to sort through items, they were going through some really neat old photographs, including one fascinating tintype which shows three fashionable women seated in a horse-drawn buggy along a country dirt road.
The tintype has something written on it, and members of the group are currently deciphering the faded words. To their best guess, Williams and the others think the first line says "Old Matt", with the words "Mamie J. Pearl" on a second just below it. If this sounds familiar to you, please reach out to the group in person or via their website.
Along with the tintype and paper photographs was an antebellum map of the City of Rockport. Carver and the others don't know the exact date of the map's creation, but they feel confident that it was drawn before the Civil War.
If you enjoy learning about history and you love Hot Spring County, then you would be a perfect addition to the volunteer roster at the HSC Historical Society! Please stop by their offices at 118 W. 2nd St. in Malvern. Someone is at the office to answer questions and assist the public on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. ’til 2 p.m.
Better yet, consider joining them at their next monthly meeting!
Read the full story in Wednesday's Aug. 30 newspaper edition.