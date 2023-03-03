Mr. Samuel L. Vance will be the guest speaker at the Hot Spring County Historical Society’s meeting on Monday, March 6. He will discuss funeral practices and share the history and make-over of the Samuel L. Vance and Sons Funeral Directors building at 413 W. Page Ave., Malvern.
If you missed the “Celebrating Black History in Malvern: Honoring Our Very Own Community of Black History Heroes” presented by students from Wilson Intermediate, Malvern Middle School and Malvern High School – they will be presenting again on Monday night at the HSCHS monthly meeting!
Please come join us 7:00, Monday night, March 6th at Arkansas State University Three Rivers in the Lecture Hall and as always, you are welcome to bring a friend.