Dr. Wendy Richter, retired State Historian and Director of the Arkansas State Archives, will be the guest speaker at the April 3rd meeting of the HSC Historical Society. She has authored, compiled and edited many books and articles on state, regional and local history. Dr. Richter will be sharing some stories from her recent publication “Presenting the Past.” at the meeting. The 164-page book, complete with photos, is a compilation of stories written by Richter and published over the last decade in the Malvern Daily Record. The collection of stories offers a glimpse into the history of Hot Spring County and the surrounding areas. You can purchase your copy and have it autographed at the “book signing” directly after the meeting. The meeting begins at 7pm at 118 West 2nd Street, Malvern. Please come and bring a friend!
featured
HSC Historical Society to Host Book Signing
- Special to the MDR
-
- Updated
- Comments