The Hot Spring County Jail, located at 1 Detention Lane in Malvern, will not be housing incarcerated individuals overnight for the foreseeable future.
The Sheriff’s Office reports they do not have enough manpower at the detention center right now to watch over prisoners for an extended period, because they are having a hard time, like so many other entities, keeping people on the payroll.
HSC Sheriff Mike Cash confirmed Wednesday morning that the Hot Spring County Jail is currently suffering from staffing shortages, and as a result is having to transport inmates to other detention centers in neighboring jurisdictions.
“There’s still someone at the jail, and they book them in and then transport them to another facility,” Cash said. “But because we’ve had so many quit, we don’t have enough personnel to supervise them.”
It was rumored the jail facility was shut down entirely, but that’s not the case.
“It hadn’t been shut down, we’re just moving the prisoners to other facilities because we don’t have enough personnel to supervise them,” Cash clarified.
The local detention facility is still being manned, and deputies and other local law enforcement are still making arrests and bringing suspects in for processing, but because of said staffing issues, arrested individuals are being transported to other jail facilities until another fix can be found.
“There is still someone at the jail,” Cash said. “When someone is arrested, we take them to the jail, and all that, and then they find somewhere else to place them. The prisoners are still in jail, they’re just in jail in other counties.”
Cash leaves office at the end of the year, after which it will be up to the new administration to address the issue, if more staff have not come on board by then. Officials are currently in the process of taking applications and trying to hire more qualified, dependable, eager candidates to fill the vacant positions.
Scott Finkbeiner, who will take over the Sheriff’s seat on Jan. 1, 2023, recently stated on social media that his administration hopes to utilize the vacant jail facility for training briefly, and possibly make a few repairs to the building before going back to business as usual, which he expects won’t take long.
HSC residents should be assured that calls will be answered, and arrests will still take place when necessary. They are urged to call 911 with any emergency, or contact the HSC Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement to report any suspicious activity.