The Confederate battle flag going up at the 99-mile marker is not an action that I support. I hope the citizens will recognize that the action of a few does not reflect the attitude of all. So many have worked hard to bring jobs and opportunities to our citizens for a more prosperous Hot Spring County. The harm the Confederate flag may cause and the opportunities that may be lost to the citizens of Hot Spring County will be minimal, we hope and pray.
I do believe in the First Amendment which allows any citizen to speak his opinion and convictions, whether in the majority or the minority. Free speech is an essential, fundamental right as an American. There is no requirement for politeness or decorum. The words or the symbols used may be awful though lawful.
For example, a famous court case during the Vietnam War had a guy who went into a courtroom with vulgarity written on his leather jacket to protest the war. The man was held in contempt of court, but on appeal the Supreme Court upheld his right to wear the jacket. The court said that in a democracy, thick skin is in order.
A friend told me about a funeral where opponents to the military came to protest the deceased man’s military service. No matter how much the protest hurt the family, the protestors were allowed. Their actions were lawful, but awful.
The Confederate battle flag is hurtful to many citizens. The people who intend to put up the flag know it. The civil war is over, and the issues that caused it should be over. Why not hurl a huge American flag or Arkansas flag we can all be proud of?
Controversial actions can cause people to avoid areas, especially those looking to relocate here for future businesses. When given a choice most people tend to go toward calm and quiet which is what I envision for Hot Spring County. May thick skin prevail.