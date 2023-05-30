The May Chamber breakfast program centered around the Hot Spring County Leadership Forum’s latest graduating class. 2023 marks the tenth class of the group.
Steering committee members Gerald Black and Lance Howell spoke about the program. The HSC leadership forum aims to help those participating fine tune their own leadership skills while learning about the leadership and industries of Malvern and Hot Spring County. Different programs are presented each month by steering committee members including topics of business and industry, state and local government, agriculture in Arkansas, servant leadership,emergency services and health care and others.
This year’s class completed the curriculum currently offered by ASU Three Rivers for leadership and communication. This curriculum has been taught to several local industries and organizations. The learner focuses on becoming a strong leader while leading with empathy with the goal of service to team and community.
Class X has been meeting monthly since September of 2022 and began each month at the Chamber breakfast. The forum class was able to tour Malvern’s new fire and police stations and several city offices. They learned about local history with the HSC County Historical Society and the Boyle House Museum. Touring local industries West Fraser, Acme Brick, Auraco, Veranda Boats provided the participants with insight most citizens don’t get the chance to see and learn. The class met with several elected officials and learned more about our justice system with HSC prosecutor Teresa Howell. Several local farmers and ranchers had the group to their farms to provide learning about agriculture in Hot Spring County.
One of this year’s participants Abril Reyes’ said “I have learned more about Hot Spring County and its history in the group than I ever knew before” Several of the participants expressed that the lessons learned in this group far exceeded their expectations and all would encourage anyone interested to participate.
Another forum group will begin learning this fall and you are encouraged to apply for the program! You can learn more about the forum and the application process at the chamber’s website www.malvernchamber.com
Current members of the HSC Leadership Forum steering committee include Rachel Bearden, Gerald Black, Mark Cramer, Chris Brewster, Commanita Harris, Bart Herrington, Lance Howell, Dr. Steve Rook and Scott Sikora. You can reach out to any of these committee members for more information or to learn how you can support the forum.