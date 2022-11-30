Members of the Hot Spring County Leadership Forum spent Thursday, Nov. 17 receiving leadership training and education in the classroom before making two special trips to visit with local first responders and capping it off with some awesome fun at the gun range.
The HSC Leadership Forum is a nine-month blended course offered through the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with local businesses, individuals, and ASU Three Rivers.
Leadership Forum sessions take place once monthly and are a day-long mix of informative presentations that teach skills and ideals to make for a more successful leader, along with field trips to local businesses, plus fun activities or group challenges designed to build leadership, communication and teamwork.
November’s session was all about the first responders and emergency services operating in Hot Spring County. The Leadership Forum participants met up as usual that Thursday morning at ASU Three Rivers for the Chamber Breakfast, where they and other attendees learned the latest information regarding broadband service that will soon be available through South Central Connect. Then they attended “Your Leadership Journey,” led by Mason Robinson, director of Workforce Development at the college.
“It’s part of our new curriculum. We’ve added two sessions to that this year, there were four, now there are six,” said Lance Howell, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “That’s a professional development curriculum.”
The participants then got to tour the new Malvern Fire Station on West Moline Street, after which Fire Chief Jeremy Harper conducted another brief in-class leadership program, and other first responders led hands-on presentations. The Leadership Forum learned in-depth information about what firefighters in Hot Spring County deal with on the scene, and about the equipment they utilize to perform their lifesaving duties.
Participants then had lunch before making their way over to the local 911 and the HSC Department of Emergency Management offices to learn all the ins and outs of their individual and coordinated responsibilities. They then made their way over to the new Malvern Police Department on South Main Street, in the old Fred’s building, to tour the facility and speak with MPD Chief Donnie Tabor.
“I tell you right now, this is just a blessing come true, you know,” Chief Tabor said. He added that it wouldn’t have been possible without great support from Mayor Weldon, the City Council, as well as several city departments that contributed to the construction effort.
After getting a glimpse inside the new facility, the Leadership Forum participants got to accompany Tabor and officers from the department to the local outdoor gun range.
