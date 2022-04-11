The Hot Spring County Master Gardeners, a local extension of the Arkansas Master Gardener Program through the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, presented their 2022 Community Project grants and scholarships to several recipients on Saturday, April 2nd at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds building during their annual Plant Sale.
Three Hot Spring County students were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship. Caitlyn Castleberry, a freshman forestry major at Stephen F. Austin State University, attended Bismarck High School and is the daughter of James and Vanessa Castleberry of Bismarck. Castleberry was unable to attend Saturday, so HSC Master Gardeners President Andrea Kelley accepted the big check on Castleberry’s behalf.
Hannah Riggan, a senior at Ouachita High School, is the daughter of Blake and Michelle Riggan of Midway. Riggan plans to attend Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia and major in Agriculture.
Grady Howell, a senior at Bismarck High School, who is the son of Stacey and Mary Howell of Caney. Howell will attend the University of Arkansas in Monticello and major in Forestry.
Two grants were also awarded for local outdoor beautification efforts.
Read the full story in Saturday's April 9 newspaper edition.