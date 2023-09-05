Volunteers with the Hot Spring County Museum are excited to announce that they have received enough funding from charitable individuals and organizations to complete upgraded repairs on the 1868 Gibbs Cabin, one of the coolest and most treasured items in the museum’s collection of HSC historic artifacts.
The chinking between the logs of the cabin was gone in some places, and in desperate need of replacement in other spots. As you can see, the project was completed in full, and the new chinking is a modern mix that will keep out the moisture and the bugs, and the new substance will wear much better in the long haul than the original chinking material did.
Museum associates asked us to share the following statement with the public, as they want to express their utmost gratitude to the community for their cooperation and support in the re-chinking effort:
The HSCMuseum gives a big “Thank YOU” to everyone who supported the Chinking Campaign for the 1868 Gibbs Cabin!
We are more than happy to announce the work on the Gibbs Cabin has been completed. It looks great and is secure for the future. Drive by to see the results! The cabins will be open to all on Pioneer Day, September 16.
Thank you to the following individuals and organizations:
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mary K. Ault
Ethan Braziel
Rosemarie Cardin
Virginia Cardin
John Alan Funk
Nancy Grigsby
Brenda Helton
Lisenby Jewelry
Douglas and Diane Kratz
Malvern Medical Center
Bob Merritt
Robert McCool
Methodist Friendship Class
Danny and Melissa Phillips
Quilt Raffel Participants
Jim and Jane Rice
Dr. Rosie Rosell
Southern Bank Corp
Gail West