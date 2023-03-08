HSC Judge Dennis Thornton and the members of the Quorum Court have made several broad moves this year that will positively impact the county for decades to come.
Some of that progress is attributed to funding opportunities and federal assistance, but these developments could not have been seen to fruition without the proactive mindset and concrete measures county officials have embraced over the last year.
“This past year has been really strong for us,” Thornton said in a recent sit-down.
One main development he noted is the renovation and maintenance upgrades several municipal buildings are currently undergoing, thanks to the county’s consulting/construction agreement with McKinstry Corporation.
McKinstry is known for their eco-friendly, energy efficient designs and their expertise with preserving the historic beauty of a structure while adopting modern solutions.
McKinstry has designed a plan that incorporates energy efficient practices and equipment, such as new boilers and lighting in many municipal buildings, a new roof an the jail, two electric vehicle charging stations, and a 4-acre solar array that will be installed out at Jones Mill Industrial Park, along with innovative system shortcuts that will not only save the county money, but also bring a different opportunities for revenue.
Thornton said the county needed a $5.4 million dollar bond issue to complete the project, but the work was essential because the HVAC systems in every county building are anywhere from 23 to 30-plus years old, and many had already reached their life expectancy.
“I knew there was no way for us, that if everything went out in one summer, there wasn’t enough money in the county to fix it,” Thornton said.
“So by using this energy efficient group, it allows us to replace lighting, we’re going to be replacing windows, and naturally, all the HVAC systems,” he said. “We’re getting rid of the old chiller and boiler, which in my opinion is just dangerous.” The current system also does not allow each office to manage its own climate, but the new system will provide individual thermostat controls.
Read the full story in Wednesday's March 8 newspaper edition.