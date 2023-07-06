The HSC Quorum Court passed an appropriation ordinance to help secure passenger transportation for the local 4-H organization, and also discussed recent updates related to a couple of Fun Parks located within the county, at a special meeting held June 26 at the HSC Courthouse, immediately following the regular monthly Budget and Finance Committee meeting.
“An ordinance to appropriate funds in the amount of $65,129.00 from Unappropriated Coronavirus Relief Fund #1005 to Coronavirus Relief Fund #1005, Department # 0112 County Special Projects to purchase a passenger van” received affirmative votes from all QC members present at the meeting.
The topic of helping the HSC 4-H purchase a van had been discussed at prior QC meetings earlier in the year, but the amount cited at the June 26 meeting was more than talked about in past discussions.
The discrepancy was due to more recent inquiries about the costs that would be associated with such a purchase. Those inquiries indicated that a new van would cost around $65,129 from one local dealer, whereas a used vehicle with around 88K miles on the odometer would cost $45,000. The QC members decided that the purchase of a new vehicle made more sense, as far as the county’s involvement was concerned.
