The Hot Spring County Quorum Court met Tuesday, Oct. 11 for their regularly-scheduled monthly session. All Justices of the Peace were in attendance Tuesday evening except JP Brian Coston. JP Don Hilyard arrived shortly after the session began.
After minutes for previous meetings were approved, several bills were put before consideration of the Court. Bill #22-48, “an ordinance to establish the position of operator for one year in ARPA Revenue Replacement Fund #1006” was given a 2nd reading, as was Bill #22-50, which was a proposed ordinance to amend HSC Ordinance #21-45 from “New DeRoche Fire Protection Association” to instead read “New DeRoche Fire Protection Fund.”
Bill #22-53, which was passed by an affirmative vote from all present members, appropriated $12,785.55 for programming, travel and salary costs associated with preparations the HSC Election Commission must make for the November elections.
Bill #22-55, an ordinance to allow the transfer of numerous line item amounts from one fund to another within the categories set forth in the 2022 Budget, to cover costs associated with Social Security matching, retirement funds, maintenance/service contracts, computer services, equipment leasing and vehicle costs.
Bill #22-56, which would have authorized a budget amendment to the HSC Solid Waste Authority’s annual budget to include an additional $59,000 for proposed “concrete repair and fencing” at the SWA, was unanimously rejected by all JPs present.
Bill #22-57 passed, which allows an “assessment increase within the boundaries of the Lake Hamilton Fire Protection District’ effective Jan. 1, 2023. A rate increase was deemed necessary and subsequently approved in September, to compensate for significant cost increases for fuel, equipment and maintenance.
Bill #22-59, which was unanimously approved by all JPs in attendance, appropriates $6,589.50 the county recently received from the city to cover the costs of training within the HSC Sheriff’s Office.
