The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office released a list of addresses where local sex offenders are known to reside.
According to the statement, the sheriff “is providing this list to area parents now four times a year instead of once a year during trick or treating due to the convicted person moving and changing addresses…we are notifying parents with a list of residences that we have placed on our list due to a member of this household having been convicted of certain offenses.”
The statement continues, “This list is for Hot Spring County residents. Contact Malvern Police regarding sex offenders in the city. If you see an address that is on this list and a sex offender does not live here please contact Lt. Jerry Norwood @ 501-815-3514 about any questions regarding sex offenders in Hot Spring County.” The Sheriff’s Office states they will post offenders who move to a different address to their Facebook page.
The following is the exact list released by HSCSO, according to area:
Amity—
102 Choptaw Loop
Arkadelphia—
340 Lewellen St.
901 Horseshoe Ln.
Bismarck—
2928 Chestnut Drive
224 Tupelo Trail
7826 Hwy. 84
310 Blackcherry Court
187 Belle Terre
3003 Hwy. 84
1008 Burris Loop
6333 Hwy. 128
951 Country Side Rd.
7808 Hwy. 7
288 Ember Ct.
370 Westwood Loop
358 Willow Dr.
4733 Hwy. 128
2152 Birch Dr.
513 Palmetto Loop
Bonnerdale—
222 Gunner Rd.
Donaldson—
578 Cook Rd.
102 Hwy. 67 South
632 George Rd.
102 67 South
312 Bryant Dr.
Leola—
11727 Highway 222
3658 Hwy. 9
3439 Hwy. 9
1531 Gray Loop 72084
Malvern (county)—
3440 Military Cutoff
586 Arrowhead Rd.
1249 Gifford Rd.
214 Glen St.
494 Leisure Ln.
1053 Bayne Rd.
1306 Tigre Mt. Rd.
170 Cuffman Mill Rd.
6025 Midway Rd.
30458 Hwy. 84
265 Red Oak St.
22003 Hwy. 67
7663 Possum Trot
316 Ranger Rd.
472 Military Rd.
2049 Win Dot Rd. Lot 18
1176 Mt. Zion Rd.
124 Giles Dr.
1381 Doyle Jones Rd.
1438 Bettis Lp.
910 Smith Loop
204 Reyburn Rd.
170 Area Ln.
219 Glen St., Apt. 8
300 Cricket Creek
26432 Hwy. 67
6241 Hwy. 9
224 Tupelo Tr.
21168 Hwy. 67 Apt. 1
911 Pleasant Hill Rd.
1005 Dingler Rd.
1809 Bettis Rd.
3606 Gifford Rd.
117 Hill Crest Rd.
371 River Oak Rd. lot 9
2156 Old Dixsonville Rd.
231 Wintergreen Dr.
1249 Gifford Rd.
2184 Old Dixsonville Rd.
2122 Stringtown Rd.
21168 Hwy. 67 Apt. 5
1056 Roger Jones Rd.
1324 Mt. Willow Rd.
204 Reyburn Rd.
421 Old Dixion Rd.
291 Bonanza Trail
200 Ranger Rd.
318 Denham Rd.
153 Old Park Ln.
386 Tram Estates
2122 Stringtown Rd.
2049 Military Rd.
2036 Hixon Loop
1809 Bettis Rd.
28556 Hwy. 84
537 Phillips Rd.