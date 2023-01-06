Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner released the following statement about recent events throughout his jurisdiction:
On Wednesday, Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence on Cuffman Mill rd in Rockport. That warrant lead to the discovery of methamphetamine, more than a dozen stolen firearms and a small generator.
HSCSO was assisted by group 6 DTF, Arkansas State Police and Rockport PD. We have also conducted multiple patrol saturations over the last four days. Those patrols have resulted in multiple felony drug charges, Driving on suspended license tickets and two fleeing charges.
We will continue to step things up as we move forward. Thank you for support!