The people and businesses of Hot Spring County were asked to donate to the 23rd annual THV11 Summer Cereal Drive, and they did not disappoint!
Angela Sexton, captain of the ASU Three Rivers and Friends Community Team, recently shared a follow-up statement about the team’s total contributions, and what it means for hungry Arkansans, this year and every year:
“As revealed on THV11, 14,534 boxes of cereal was raised by Hot Spring County this year! I am proud to be a member of this community and I thank you for letting me be your team captain for the last 5 fantastic years! We have collected almost 50,000 boxes of cereal over all, which means we have fed 50,000 children breakfast for a week! Each and every person who donated a dollar this year can feel good about helping a child in Arkansas secure their next meal!
“This community is full of generous, giving hearts and this is definitely a community effort. We should especially thank the many businesses that donated this year: West Fraser, Teeter Chevrolet, Red River Dodge, Black, Corley, Owens and Hughes Architects, McClure Real Estate, Baptist Medical Center, Arbor Oaks Rehabilitation Center, and so many more!
Read the full story in Thursday's July 20 newspaper edition.