Hot Spring County 4-Hers are having a grand ole’ time at the Arkansas State 4-H o-Rama, taking place this week, July 25-28, in Fayetteville.
Over 2,000 kids from all across the state attend the annual competition. “The 4-H O-Rama program is the culmination of a 4-H member’s year of hard work and dedication,” as stated on the University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture (UADA) website. “It is designed to supplement the county 4-H program and project work. Each year contests are held on the county, district and state level.”
According to the website, “4-H O-Rama consists of approximately 40 competitive events. Most of these contests require each individual or team to qualify at the county and district level. Arkansas (State) 4-H O-Rama also offers state-only contests. During State 4-H O-Rama, 4-H members and adults have the opportunity to participate educational workshops & tours offered throughout the event.”
Fresh off a week-long vet science camp, several youth from local clubs are spending time in Fayetteville this week for the annual gathering. The ride was made easier in the new transport van the group was able to purchase, with help from the Quorum Court. Youth from HSC will compete in various competitions, such as vocal arts, public speaking, animal science, forestry, horticulture, innovative technology and many others.
The opening assembly was Tuesday evening, followed by the “Awards of Excellence Ceremony” on Wednesday, where HSC’s Jack Berryhill, outgoing Arkansas State 4-H President, was named the recipient of this year’s 4-H Governor’s Award. Wednesday was also filled with numerous contests and workshops, a 4-H College Fair and a picnic.
