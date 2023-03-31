The Hot Spring County Election Commission conducted Logic & Accuracy (L&A) Testing of the county’s voting equipment on Wednesday afternoon at the HSC Election Office, in preparation for the Magnet Cove SD School Board election coming up May 9.
L&A Testing is a collection of pre-election procedures performed, as required by law before an election, to ensure that voting machines are working properly. These tests are done “to ensure that the system is properly programmed, the election is accurately defined on the voting system, and the input, output, and communication devices are working correctly,” as stated by the Florida Div. of Elections.
Aspects of the testing included running a marked test ballot through the voting machines to compare the count to a set of predetermined results. HSC election officials have continually strived to ensure the safety and accuracy of all voting results in the county, and none of them were surprised that test results showed all equipment is running properly and churning out an accurate account of voter input.
Election Coordinator Liz Pfeiffer was joined at the office on West Second Street that afternoon by Republican Commission rep and current HSCEC Chairperson, Terry McDermott, along with the Democratic Commission rep, Nicole Hughes.
Taunia Hilborn (R) is the third and newest member of the HSC Election Commission, but she was unable to attend the Wednesday testing session. Hilborn joined the HSCEC earlier this year, after former HSCEC Chairperson, Jerry Craycraft (R), resigned from his duties in January.
“The county parties, every two years—every odd year—they have to nominate a Commissioner to serve on the Board,” Pfeiffer explained. Hilborn was nominated by the local Republican Party to take Craycraft’s vacated seat.
There are two Republicans and one Democrat currently serving on the HSCEC Board of Commissioners because the current majority party determines the balance of authority. McDermott took over Craycraft’s duties as Chairperson after being chosen by his fellow commissioners to fill that role.
The L&A testing was open to the public, and commissioners were present to verify the results and ensure transparency throughout the process. The testing involved the voting machines, programmed devices and tabulators that will be used in the upcoming election.
Other school districts are also having elections in May, but those candidates pertinent to HSC residents are either running unopposed or are in a different election cycle. The HSCEC serves five school districts within the county but also serves citizens who vote in Lakeside, Centerpoint and Poyen school districts.
“Lakeside SD voters will contact the Garland County Clerk to find out where they can voting locations for their district,” Pfeiffer explained.
“In Centerpoint, there is no election because they are zoned, and Zone 5 ran in May of 2022, so there is no election for Hot Spring County residents that live in the Centerpoint School District,” she said.
“Poyen School District, the candidate ran unopposed. So, they are doing election by candidate, as well as Ouachita, Malvern, Glen Rose, and Bismarck here in Hot Spring County,” Pfeiffer said. “Their elections will be ‘election by candidate,’ which means the candidate will come in and vote on Election Day for themselves because they ran unopposed.”
Early voting runs May 2-5—as well as May 8—and can be done the HSC Election Office. Votes can be cast between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Election Day voting hours will be 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church in Magnet Cove. Questions or requests for further information can be made through the HSC Election Office at 501-229-1666.