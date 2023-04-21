The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office notified the public on Wednesday that agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be in town conducting “court authorized law enforcement operations “ at several locations throughout the county.
According to the press release, multiple agencies assisted the FBI in the operations, including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of the Inspector General, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the HSCSO.
Around 60 federal agents helped local authorities serve numerous warrants and conduct interviews related to the investigation. Participating agencies set up a command post behind the sheriff’s office on East Highland and jointly visited several properties during the day-long operation.
Federal authorities were gone from the Malvern area by Thursday, but deputies and other agencies were still busy looking into a separate matter that day at various locations within HSC.
No further details have been released at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office assured the public there was no need for worry if they happened to witness law enforcement agencies at various locations throughout the day.
“Currently, there is no threat to public safety, and we are not able to provide any additional details,” as stated in the press release. More information will be forthcoming as it is made available.