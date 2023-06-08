“Another suspected drug dealer off the street!” according to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office.
HSCSO reports that two of their deputies make a traffic stop Tuesday in the Friendship area, at which time they seized illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle in question.
“They seized Acid, Multiple pills, Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and Marijuana,” as stated on the HSCSO Facebook page. “The suspect is being charged with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.”
As always, Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner and deputies with the HSCSO thank the public for their support. To report criminal activity, contact HSCSO by calling 501-337-7738. In case of emergency, please dial 911.