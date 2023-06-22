The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office kicked it into high gear in January, and their efforts have been duly noted, both by the public and by those working in other municipal agencies.
The sheriff’s office has been so busy laying down the law, in fact, that the county has surpassed the Arkansas State Police for cases scheduled on this month’s District Court docket, which is a feat no one in the associated offices can remember happening in a long time, if ever.
“We have conducted nearly 1,400 traffic stops since January 1st,” Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner stated on the department’s social media page. “These have led to the recovery of stolen property, drugs, warrants and more. We still have a lot to do and will continue making improvements.”
Finkbeiner said the bulk of the tickets written during these traffic stops have been for serious traffic violations, possession of drugs, and other such major offenses.
“We don’t want to disturb the law abiding citizens, we want to just make it safer for them,” Finkbeiner said.