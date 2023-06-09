The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office held firearm qualifications for all their deputies at a local shooting range on June 2.
Arkansas law stipulates that law enforcement personnel are required to qualify with their handgun at least once each year, but officials say this procedure is the first of its kind the HSC department has conducted since 2021.
According to the state’s Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST), which was created in 1975 for the purpose of “establishing minimum selection and training standards for admission to employment as a law enforcement officer in Arkansas,” annual handgun qualification courses must be taught by a certified firearms instructor.
