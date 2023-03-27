Speed demons beware—the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office now has a police radar unit officially servicing the streets, after they received the speed monitoring equipment and conducted some trial tests earlier this month.
“HSCSO now has it’s first operational radar unit,” HSC Sheriff, Scott Finkbeiner, stated on social media on March 15. “All units will have them installed in the coming weeks and months.”
The department has one radar in full operation, two units donated by the Arkansas State Police that are waiting to be calibrated before being placed into patrol vehicles, and five radar units ordered that are expected to ship by April 24. They’re also in talks with Rockport authorities to acquire five more units.
