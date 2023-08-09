The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office is now in possession of the latest cell phone data extraction technology, which Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner and his colleagues expect to be a key tool in their department’s arsenal of crime-fighting equipment that will greatly assist them in future investigations.
“We have got a DATAPILOT, which is used to dump cell phones,” Finkbeiner said. “We’ve never had that here before, we’ve always had to use the Secret Service or the FBI or somebody. Now we can dump the cell phones in our own office.”
DATAPILOT is a comprehensive, future-forward mobile and digital forensics system that is utilized by law enforcement and intelligence-gathering agencies all over the world. They are a leader in their field, operating in 24 countries on six continents, and they’re committed to helping reduce crime and its residual pain and struggles.
“DATAPILOT creates innovative mobile and digital forensic solutions that are affordable, easy to use, and compatible, saving you valuable time, money, and resources,” as stated on the company’s website. “We’re helping agencies large and small save money, decrease backlogs and increase digital forensic capabilities.”
