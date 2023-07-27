Members of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to the Malvern Lions Club’s weekly luncheon meeting Tuesday afternoon, to share news with the members about recent activities and developments within the department, as well as future goals and tentative plans they’re working on to better protect and serve the citizens.
Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner gave a solo address but was accompanied to the luncheon by fellow deputies, Capt. David Cooper and Chief Deputy, Shane Davis.
Lions Club member and HSC Justice of the Peace for District 2, Brian Coston, made a brief introduction before the sheriff rose to speak.
“I asked our sheriff to come and give us an update with the county,” Coston said. “They’re doing a tremendous amount of work. Speaking from the Quorum Court, I’ve had the privilege of serving the county and being on the Quorum Court for 18 years now, and we’ve never had a sheriff in my 18 years come in working as hard as these guys are working. So whether you agree with everything going on or not, you cannot deny this is the hardest-working sheriff’s department we’ve had in my tenure.”
Coston remarked that the department is doing an outstanding job despite continual funding and staffing constraints, plus having a jail that has stayed pretty much full to capacity since Finkbeiner took over in January and worked to get the detention center operational again.
Finkbeiner agreed with Coston’s sentiment, saying that the department is doing the best they can with what little money they have. They’ve focused on tightening the department’s organization, spending and efficiency, as well as improving the public’s perception of the department’s service to the community.
“The first thing we had to do is instill some type of a structure, and I’d like to give credit to Shane and Dave for that, they knew that was high on my agenda going in, we had to have rules in place, we needed to have accountability in place, and then ways to monitor that,” Finkbeiner said, adding that the department has made a lot of internal changes that the public doesn’t necessarily see but that have made a positive impact in the department’s function.
Finkbeiner offered thanks to the Quorum Court for helping the department purchase new uniforms, which bring cohesiveness and a more positive outlook to the team, and a better perception of the department to the public.
“It really did not look good for the county,” Finkbeiner said of the informal mix of attire previously worn by HSCSO deputies. “The Sheriff’s Office a lot of times is the face of the county, you know, that’s who people see more than anybody, so we needed to look good. That was one of the very first things we actually started after I was elected, before I took office.”
Finkbeiner stressed the importance of all the new and updated equipment the department has been able to procure during the first half of his tenure in office.
