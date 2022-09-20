Malvern residents and businesses experienced intermittent power outages Monday morning and up into the afternoon hours, due to equipment failure at a local Entergy substation.
"Basically what it was, it was equipment failure," said Entergy Communications Specialist Matt Ramsey. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. at the Malvern South Substation down U.S. 67 and was thought to be a transformer fire at first, but Ramsey explained that such heavy sparking is sometimes initially mistaken for flames.
"What happened was that there was some arcing, and there were heavy sparks from that and it created the illusion of a fire," Ramsey said. "There was no official fire. It was just sparks from an equipment failure."
Entergy notified the Hot Spring County Office of Emergency Management Monday morning shortly after the incident that the company would be attempting to swap the power load to prevent further outages. Residents and businesses near the city's center experienced several outages throughout the morning, but all Entergy customers in the area had power fully restored by late afternoon Monday, and Ramsey said the utility company does not anticipate any future outages or issues related to the incident. Anticipated costs related to the incident were not available at press time.
To report issues or an outage in your area, please call Entergy at 1-800-968-8243.