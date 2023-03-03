MALVERN – An inmate at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Arkansas Division of Correction.
On Tuesday, staff at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit found Brandon Betts, 39, hanging in a locked single-man cell, according to the release. Staff administered aid, but Betts was pronounced dead at 3:27 a.m.
Betts was serving a 12-year sentence out of Mississippi County for theft of property.
The Arkansas State Police were notified and are conducting an investigation into the death.
The Department of Corrections will also be conducting an internal investigation into the death.