Religious leaders from The Well and Lifepoint Community Church met on Monday morning to bring donated items they collected for the inmates to the Hot Spring County Detention Center.
Pastor Rick McClure from Lifepoint and The Well’s Bishop Dave Holland, along with several devoted members from each congregation, met with HSC Sheriff Mike Cash, Chief Deputy Richard Tolleson and Chief Jail Administrator Josh Lingo to pass along a huge assortment of white towels, socks, blankets and other essentials to be distributed among current and future inmates at the center.
“This is a great cause, and we want to help out and do our part,” Holland said, as he and the other church members presented the large wheeled tub full of items to the sheriff and jail officials.
The pastors began asking their congregations and the community for relevant items a few weeks ago, and Holland said he was pleased with the public’s response. Members of both churches donated, and several other people in the community sent money through The Well’s app to help purchase items for the cause.
“I was very happy with the support, that they jumped on a cause,” Holland said. “And nowadays, people are looking for a cause to live for. That’s what, in my opinion, people are born for.”
Many inmates have limited funds and/or little outside assistance, so anything people can donate to help incarcerated individuals is of great benefit, to them and to the detention center. They are always in need of things like white socks, towels and underwear, as well as toiletries and writing implements, stamps and envelopes.
“I know the jail needs a lot, but I believe where you start is right where you’re at, and so this may not be a lot, but it’s at least some,” Holland said. “And we want to do our part, even if it’s a small part, we want to be involved in that.”
Holland and associates are currently working on a structured religious curriculum that they hope will help them minister to the inmates in the future and give support and spiritual renewal, bringing them closer to Christ and further from a life behind bars.
“We’re hopefully looking for other things to get involved with here to help you guys out, so that was the heart behind it,” Holland said, and Cash added that Holland will be speaking with Lingo and jail officials further to begin plans for an educational ministry at the detention center.
“I think that when you get people in here, and you can catch them when they’re in here and start developing life skills, life-coping skills, to where they get back out and start applying some of those things, maybe even if it’s a small chance, they won’t come back,” Holland said.
