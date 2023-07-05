Please don’t miss your chance to donate to the 2023 THV11 Summer Cereal Drive!
The ASU Three Rivers and Friends Community Team still needs your help to reach their ambitious goal, set at the urging of THV11’s Tom Brannon, of collecting 20,000 cereal boxes to help feed hungry kids in Arkansas this summer.
Use the following link to donate online:
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E202274&id=151&cfifid=586
You can also donate on campus at ASU Three Rivers, Blossom Garden Boutique in downtown Malvern, or mail checks to :
Arkansas Foodbank – SCD General Donation
4301 W 65th Street
Little Rock, AR 72209
Call Team Capt., Angela Sexton, at 501-332-0298 for more information about donating in coordination with the community team, as volunteers hope this will be their most successful fundraising effort ever!
“The more boxes and dollars we collect, the more Arkansas children and families we help! Our team has come in 1st in our division for 4 years in a row! Year 5 will be the best yet,” team organizers stated on the collection portal page.
Just knowing that $1 donated can feed a hungry child breakfast for a whole week is plenty of incentive to donate. But time is running out!
You only have until July 7 to get your donations to a ASU Three Rivers and Friends team member, the Arkansas Foodbank in Little Rock, or one of these participating “Shop & Drop” locations around the state:
Bryant Edwards
Little Rock Stagecoach Rd Edwards
Little Rock Arch St Edwards
Little Rock Main Street Edwards
Little Rock Baseline Rd Edwards
Little Rock Cantrell Rd Edwards
North Little Rock Edwards
Jacksonville Edwards
Beebe Edwards
Cabot Harps
Benton Harps
Haskell Harps
Hot Springs Harps
Mayflower Harps
Conway Harps
Greenbrier Harps
Vilonia Harps
A “Wrap-Up Breakfast” heralding the final drop offs will take place at the Arkansas Foodbank on Friday, July 7. The following week, local volunteers will join Brannon and other teams for the “Breakfast of Champions” at the Foodbank on Friday, July 14, from 9 a.m. until noon., where the team winners and total donations will be announced to the public.
It only takes a dollar to feed a hungry child breakfast for a week. Don’t hesitate, donate today!Contact the Arkansas Foodbank at 501-569-4315 with any questions, or visit arkansasfoodbank.org.